Even as COVID cases rise, US Open, other events welcome fans

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Full-throated shouts and hearty applause have returned to the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Also back Monday are lengthy lines to get through the gates and to buy something to eat or drink. A year ago, spectators were banned entirely from Flushing Meadows because of the coronavirus pandemic. But 100% capacity is once again being permitted at this and other sports events. College football also recently resumed. The NFL is letting its teams sell every ticket for the regular season that starts in less than two weeks. It all makes it tough to tell there’s been a recent surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the highly contagious delta variant.