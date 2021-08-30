Fresh arms: Playoff teams all featuring new starting QBs

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

New quarterbacks are leading last year’s College Football Playoff teams. They range from Alabama’s prized recruit Bryce Young to Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, who was a super sub for No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence last season. Second-year freshman C.J. Stroud won the starting job for Ohio State. Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is the man at Notre Dame. All four teams are ranked in the preseason Top 10. Young is trying to lead No. 1 Alabama to a repeat national title.