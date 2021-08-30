Henry commits to permanent role with Belgium coaching staff

AP National Sports

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer federation says Thierry Henry has committed to a permanent role with the coaching staff of its national team until after the 2022 World Cup. The former France striker returned to Belgium’s coaching staff in May after he was assistant coach from 2016-18. He was also with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia when the Red Devils reached the semi-finals. Group E leader Belgium resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign in Estonia on Thursday.