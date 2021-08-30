Miami: Avantae Williams reinstated, to sit at least 6 games

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami safety Avantae Williams is back on the roster following the dropping of battery charges. The Hurricanes say the second-year freshman will not make his on-field debut until the second half of the season at the earliest. Williams was dismissed from the team earlier this summer after facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. The case was closed earlier this month after the woman recanted parts of her story. She is described in court papers as an ex-girlfriend. Williams was ranked as the No. 1 safety in the 2020 recruiting class but didn’t play last season.