Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is proving his mettle. He might not have as many victories as other elite players. But they’re big either because of how he wins or who he beats. His victory in the BMW Championship was a little of both. It’s one thing to take down Bryson DeChambeau on a big golf course that suits the biggest hitters. Cantlay showed how clutch he is by making more key putts than he can remember over the last nine holes. Six of those holes were in a playoff. Cantlay ended it by making an 18-footer to win at Caves Valley.