Perez on a home run tear for rebuilding Royals

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez has been on an extended tear since the All-Star break. He now has 38 home runs on the season, just three behind major league leader Shohei Ohtani. Perez is on track to set an American League record for most homers by someone who played at least 75% of his games behind the plate. Carlton Fisk set the previous mark of 37 in 1985, so as long as Perez catches enough games, he’ll surpass Fisk. Perez has 17 homers in 40 games since the All-Star break. His 12 home runs in August have tied the team record for any calendar month.