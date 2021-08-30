Saints working 500 miles from home after displaced by Ida

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The New Orleans Saints are at the home of another NFL team after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. Saints players and staff, along with about 120 family members, relocated to North Texas in advance of the storm that made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and left that entire area without power. Coach Sean Payton says the Saints will practice through Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. That is before a previously planned break before the start of the regular season.