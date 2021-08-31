AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton. That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s quarterback. His release comes hours before NFL teams reduce rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to Newton’s stay in New England. The Patriots are trying to rebound from a disjointed 2020 season. Newton finished 7-8 as the starter in his first season since taking over for Tom Brady following his departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.