Real Madrid to sign exciting France midfielder Camavinga

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is signing one of the most exciting players in French soccer but it isn’t Kylian Mbappe. Eduardo Camavinga is an 18-year-old center midfielder. He agreed to a six-year deal with Madrid on the final day of the European summer transfer window. The fee wasn’t disclosed by the Spanish club in its brief statement which only confirmed a deal had been reached with French club Rennes. Camavinga made his debut for France’s senior team in September last year. At 17 years and 303 days, he became the third youngest player in the history of the national team.