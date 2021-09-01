Skip to Content
AFC championship loss motivates Bills to build on last year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are motivated in returning mostly intact following a breakthrough season which ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game. The disappointment over the loss partially overshadowed a season in which Buffalo won its first AFC East title since 1995 and enjoyed its deepest playoff run in 27 years. The Bills are counting on a Josh Allen-led offense to build off of last year’s success in breaking numerous single-season passing and scoring records. The defense is expected to be improved after Buffalo placed an emphasis on upgrading its pass rush in the draft and free agency.

