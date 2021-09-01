Blues, D-man Colton Parayko agree on $52M, 8-year extension

AP National Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues agreed to terms with top defenseman Colton Parayko on an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million. The deal runs from the 2022-23 season through 2029-30 and carries an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million. Parayko was set to be a free agent next summer. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history in 2019. The 28-year-old skated 21 minutes a night for St. Louis during an injury-plagued 2021 season. He has 171 points in 418 regular-season NHL games and 27 more in the playoffs.