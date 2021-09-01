Chiefs look to extend AFC West run, return to Super Bowl

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After their offensive line was embarrassed by Tampa Bay in February, dashing the Chiefs’ chances at back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, general manager Brett Veach went to work. He traded for two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., signed the premier free-agent left guard Joe Thuney, drafted the consensus No. 1 center prospect Creed Humphrey and made sure that Lucas Niang — who opted out of his rookie season — was ready to go for this season. Now, their revamped group could hold the key to a sixth straight AFC West title and third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.