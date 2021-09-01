New coach, new GM, no Julio: Falcons begin major overhaul

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — New coach. New general manager. No Julio Jones. The Atlanta Falcons have embarked on a new era that doesn’t include the greatest receiver in franchise history. Jones was dealt to the Tennessee Titans for a couple of draft picks. The trade helped the Falcons deal with a messy salary cap situation exacerbated by the pandemic. It was also a clear signal that the Falcons are taking a different approach after repeated bids to replicate their run to the 2017 Super Bowl. Three straight losing seasons, including a 4-12 mark in 2020, has forced Atlanta to rebuild for the long term.