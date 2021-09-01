Skip to Content
Raiders GM Mike Mayock: ‘We need to be a playoff team’

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

There is no more time for excuses from the Las Vegas Raiders. After failing to post a winning record in three seasons since Jon Gruden returned as coach, the Raiders know that nothing short of a playoff berth can be considered a success in year four. General manager Mike Mayock says he believes the Raiders have a “pretty good football team” and that he and Gruden feel that the team needs to make the playoffs for it to be considered any kind of success.

