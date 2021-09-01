Wentz’s health, productivity will be key for Colts in 2021

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Indianapolis already has one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, two 1,000-yard rushers and a young, confident defense. If Carson Wentz stays healthy and productive, the Colts could become a serious contender in the AFC. Yes, general manager Chris Ballard bet big on Wentz following the worst season of his five-year career. And, yes, Wentz already missed three weeks with an injured left foot. But the Colts believe he can rebound with a stronger supporting cast — and perhaps even start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle.