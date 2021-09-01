Zach Ertz excited to be with Eagles after difficult year

AP National Sports

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz still wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end said Wednesday that after more than a year of acrimony with the front office, he was “here to just kind of put it in the past.” Ertz’s return to Philadelphia seemed unlikely at the end of the 2020 season. He hadn’t spoken to reporters since an emotional news conference in January. The Eagles sought to trade Ertz, but teams wouldn’t meet their asking price. Ertz is coming off a poor, injury-filled season just two years after he set the NFL’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 116.