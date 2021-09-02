Embattled Mets edge Marlins 4-3 for 5th straight victory

AP National Sports

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 for their fifth straight victory. Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw, the first time that’s happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because prior pitch-count records aren’t precise. Francisco Lindor doubled home a run and scored on a balk by Miami starter Sandy Alcantara. New York won all three games completed this week against the last-place Marlins to cap a tumultuous homestand.