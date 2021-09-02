Germany beats Liechtenstein 2-0 in Flick’s 1st game as coach

AP National Sports

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Germany showed little sign of a fresh start under new coach Hansi Flick as it labored to a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in their World Cup qualifier. Goals in each half from Timo Werner and Leroy Sané gave Germany its third win in four qualifying games in Group J. But there were few highlights in its first match under Flick, who has been charged with revitalizing the team after 15 years under his predecessor Joachim Löw. Löw stepped down after the European Championship. Germany next plays group leader Armenia in Stuttgart on Sunday, before playing Iceland in Reykjavik on Sept. 8.