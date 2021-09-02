No. 2 Oklahoma, QB Rattler to open season vs. Tulane

AP National Sports

No. 2 Oklahoma has its highest preseason ranking since 2011 and seeks its first national title since 2000. The Sooners feature preseason All-America quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is expected to be among the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy. The Sooners want to establish their defense as an effective balance to their typically explosive offense. They have the tools to do it under third-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Tulane is trying to stay focused after getting its opener moved from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.