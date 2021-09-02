OHL suspends Monteal draft pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — The Ontario Hockey League suspended Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s expectation for appropriate conduct by a player. The junior league said the punishment relates to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020. Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking a photo of himself and a young woman without consent during an “intimate moment″ and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.″ The act resulted in the 18-year-old being charged and fined under Swedish law. The OHL said Mailloux can apply for reinstatement on Jan. 1.