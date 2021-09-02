Texas still in Big 12 starting new era with new coach and QB

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Texas is beginning a new era with new coach Steve Sarkisian, new starting quarterback Hudson Card and preseason AP All-America running back Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns play their first game under Sarkisian at home against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. All 10 Big 12 teams open this weekend. Second-ranked and six-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma plays Tulane in a game moved to Norman from New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. No. 7 Iowa State has its highest ranking going into its home opener against FCS team Northern Iowa.