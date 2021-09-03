At the Solheim Cup, a new definition of “pod” casting

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The American Solheim Cup team is using a “pod” system in hopes of bringing the Cup back to the United States. The “pod” system divides the 12-woman team into groups of four. Former U.S. captain Juli Inkster began using the system in 2015. First-time captain Pat Hurst opted to keep the system in place because she believes it makes things easier for the players. While Hurst uses a personality test to help determine the groups, the players stressed they do have a say in who they play with. The Americans are hoping to capture the Cup after falling to the Europeans in Scotland two years ago.