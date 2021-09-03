LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías faces Giants, Cubs COVID woes

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías starts against San Francisco for the fifth time this year. He’s 1-1 so far, and was tagged for season highs for seven runs and 11 hits by the Giants on May 29. Urías leads the majors with 15 wins this year going into this matchup at Oracle Park between clubs competing for the NL West title. The 25-year-old has won seven straight decisions. Also, The Chicago Cubs are minus manager David Ross after he tested positive for the coronavirus, while the Red Sox continue to have setbacks due to COVID-19.