Mets beat Nats in 10 innings for fifth straight win

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and the New York Mets recovered after blowing a late lead to beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 for their fifth straight win. Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and Pillar’s double off Austin Voth stretched the lead to 5-2. Jonathan Villar added another RBI single before Jeurys Familia pitched a clean 10th. The surge bailed out closer Edwin Díaz, who allowed two runs in the ninth, the first he has allowed since Aug. 6.