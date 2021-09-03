Muguruza, Halep take rare strong US Open runs into 4th round

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at the French Open. Maybe they finally have the answers for the hard courts of the U.S. Open. The two-time Grand Slam champions both pulled out three-set victories Friday to reach the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament. Muguruza beat three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to match her best showing in New York. Halep fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time since 2016.