Welcome to CONCACAF: Bumpy fields, showering at hotel

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Bumpy field, outdated stadiums. They are part of playing on the road in CONCACAF, which allows conditions elite leagues don’t tolerate. The U.S. men returned to World Cup qualifying 1,424 days after the infamous defeat in Trinidad ended a streak of seven appearances in soccer’s showcase. They began their attempt to reach the 2022 tournament with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador. Former American goalkeeper Tim Howard predicted: “We will wipe the floor with them at home, probably keep a clean sheet, probably be 4-0.” The U.S. next hosts Canada on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.