Badji scores in 89th to give Rapids 1-0 win over Earthquakes

AP National Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Badji came on in the 88th minute and scored moments later to give the Colorado Rapids a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. On the counter-attack, after a turnover by San Jose in its attacking third, Jonathan Lewis played a though ball to Nicolás Mezquida, who beat a defender before tapping a pass that led Badji to the center of the area for a one-touch finish in the 89th minute. The Rapids imporoved to 12-4-5. They are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last seven games. The Earthquakes had their 11-game unbeaten streak end.