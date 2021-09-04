Brown’s keeper gives No. 11 Oregon 31-24 win over Fresno St.

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and No. 11 Oregon overcame a wobbly season opener with a 31-24 victory over Fresno State. Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State scored two unanswered touchdowns to tie the game midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on Abraham Montano’s field goal. A fumble recovery gave Oregon the ball at the Fresno State 32, but the Ducks settled for Camden Lewis’ 25-yard field goal to tie it before Brown’s go-ahead touchdown.