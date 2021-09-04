Delaware St. holds off D-II level Bowie St. 32-24

AP National Sports

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Sy’Veon Wilkerson ran for 101 yards and scored three touchdowns and Delaware State held off a late challenge from Division II-member Bowie State in a 32-24 win. The Hornets built a 26-3 halftime lead before the Bulldogs battled back. Ja’rome Johnson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Victor Olayinka with 3:03 left to draw within 32-24. But the Hornets put the ball in Wilkerson’s hands and he ran for a 13 yards on the final drive that ultimately ran the clock to end the game.