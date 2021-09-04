ETSU spoils Vandy coach’s debut 23-3 in 6th FCS over FBS win

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt 23-3 to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat a FBS team to open this season and third of the day joining Holy Cross and Montana. The victory was ETSU’s first over a Power Five program since upsetting North Carolina State on Nov. 7, 1987. Lea left a job as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame to take over the challenge of rebuilding his alma mater. Vandy now has lost 11 straight.