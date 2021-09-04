Former Pro Bowl lineman, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has died. Ilkin was 63. Ilkin played 13 of his 14 seasons for the Steelers, making a pair of Pro Bowls in the 1980s for Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll. Ilkin spent 23 years as part of the organization’s radio broadcast team. He revealed last fall that he was battling Lou Gehrig’s disease and had been hospitalized recently with pneumonia. He is survived by his wife as well as three children.