Godoy, Caicedo score late goals, Whitecaps beat Austin 2-1

AP National Sports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Erik Godoy tied it in the 70th minute and Deiber Caicedo gave Vancouver the lead in the 83rd in the Whitecaps’ 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night. Caicedo, a second-half substitute, scored off a rebound after goalkeeper Brad Stuver stopped Ryan Gauld’s long shot. The Whitecaps matched a club record with their fourth consecutive victory and pushed their franchise-record undefeated streak to 10. Interim coach Vanni Sartini is 2-0 since taking over after Marc Dos Santos was fired last week. Sebastian Driussi scored for Austin in the 45th minute. The expansion team has lost five of its last six games.