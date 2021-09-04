Late stops help Oklahoma St. hold off Missouri St. 23-16

AP National Sports

JOE BUETTNER

Oklahoma State stopped Missouri State twice on fourth down during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to hold on for a 23-16 victory. The Cowboys botched a kickoff return deep in their own territory after the Bears scored their first touchdown with 3:06 remaining. Missouri State, trailing by seven, had one more chance to tie the game after its late turnover on downs but failed to complete the rally. Oklahoma State backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, who replaced regular starter Spencer Sanders in the team’s season opener, threw for 315 yards and completed 22-of-40 passing attempts in his third career start.