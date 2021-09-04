LEADING OFF: Schwindel sparks Cubs, Buehler again faces SF

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Rookie Frank Schwindel is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 31 games since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from Oakland in mid-July. The 29-year-old homered into Wrigley Field’s video board, then hustled for a game-ending RBI single Saturday in a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh. Chicago has won five in a row and the Pirates have lost five straight. Schwindel is with his third team in the majors. He got a brief look with Kansas City in 2019, didn’t play in the big leagues last year and hit .150 in eight games for the A’s earlier this year.