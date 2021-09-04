Rockies’ Gomber done for season because of back injury

AP National Sports

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered a stress fracture in his lower back. Gomber was acquired by Colorado in the offseason as part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a condition know as pars defect. It refers to stress fractures of small bones in the lower spine, typically caused by overuse. The 27-year-old Gomber is expected to recover with rest. Gomber was 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA this season.