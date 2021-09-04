SAmerican coaches protest European clubs blocking players

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American national team coaches are protesting against European clubs that pressured their players into skipping three rounds of World Cup qualifiers this month. Brazil’s Tite, Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni, Colombia’s Reinaldo Rueda and Chile’s Martin Lasarte want FIFA to resolve the problem before the next round of qualifiers in October. Several England-based players did not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the British government, which has red-listed South America. Argentina received the four English Premier League players it wanted, and Colombia got defender Davinson Sanchez. But Brazil says its without nine EPL players, including five regular starters.