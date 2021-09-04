Sancho to miss England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — England will not play Jadon Sancho in its World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after the Manchester United forward sustained what the national team described as a “minor knock” in training. The injury ruled Sancho out of the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and he has returned to United. England says Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday. That could be the game where Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance for United following his move from Juventus. England coach Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for Sancho.