Shough, Brooks lead Texas Tech to 38-21 win over Houston

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Shough accounted for two touchdowns, Tahj Brooks rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Texas Tech beat Houston 38-21 in the season opener for both teams. Shough finished 17 of 24 for 231 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for another score in his debut for the Red Raiders. The Oregon transfer scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the third quarter to start a streak of 31-unanswered points for Texas Tech. Houston’s Clayton Tune finished 27-of-38 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted four times.