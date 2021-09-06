UEFA clears way for away fans to travel for Champions League

AP National Sports

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Fans of away teams are set to travel again for games when the Champions League resumes next week. UEFA has cleared the way for away team fans to attend games internationally citing vaccine programs across Europe for relaxing its rules. Local public officials will retain final approval. The opening Champions League games on Sept. 14 include Bayern Munich playing at Barcelona and Manchester United visiting Swiss champion Young Boys. The COVID-19 pandemic meant fans were excluded for nearly all UEFA-organized games last season and qualifying rounds of the three club competitions this season.