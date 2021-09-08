ACC wide open after league’s disappointing opening week
By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
The Atlantic Coast Conference crown seems up for grabs after the league’s disappointing opening week performance. The league was 7-7 in Week 1, tied for worst showing among Power Five conferences. The ACC’s three schools in the preseason Top 25 all lost. No. 6 Clemson fell to Georgia, No. 24 North Carolina was beaten by Virginia Tech and No. 22 Miami lost to top-ranked Alabama. There were a couple of surprises, too. Charlotte won its first ever game against a Power Five program with its victory over Duke. Northern Illinois won at Georgia Tech. Win or lose, coaches believed it’s far too early to evaluate teams.