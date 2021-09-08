Alabama guard Burnett to miss season with knee injury

AP National Sports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama transfer guard Nimari Burnett will miss the season after having surgery on his right knee. Coach Nate Oats said Burnett had successful surgery Tuesday, performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore transferred from Texas Tech, where he played in 12 games as a freshman before opting to enter the transfer portal. He was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports.