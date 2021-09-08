Brady, Buccaneers begin defense of title against Cowboys

AP National Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lofty expectations don’t faze Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champions open the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, confident they have everything it takes to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive crowns. The Bucs return all 22 starters from a top 10 offense and defense, however Brady and coach Bruce Arians stress talent alone doesn’t guarantee continued success. The Cowboys are coming off a 6-10 finish in which they played most of the season without quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott returns for the opener.