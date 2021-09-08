Going for Gold: Wheelchair stars can make history at US Open

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot have a chance at tennis history Novak Djokovic can no longer make. Unlike Djokovic, the wheelchair stars both won gold medals in Tokyo. Having already won the three major titles this year on the tennis tour, they arrived at the U.S. Open in position for the Golden Slam. Both play their first matches Thursday. Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only player to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and a gold medal in the same year. Djokovic still has a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam, but his Golden Slam ended in the Olympic semifinals.