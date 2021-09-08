Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:08 PM

Kansas first Power 5 to play at Coastal Carolina

By The Associated Press

No. 17 Coastal Carolina will host to its first-ever Power Five opponent at home when it takes on Kansas on Friday night. The Chanticleers will look to go 3-0 alltime against the Jayhawks after winning twice in Lawrence, Kansas the past previous two seasons. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall looked sharp in the team’s opening 52-14 win over The Citadel. He passed 262 yards, completing 16 of 19 passes with a touchdown. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played in this stadium as North Texas’ quarterback when the Mean Green lost to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last December.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content