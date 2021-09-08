Marmolejos, Mariners score 4 in 9th, avoid sweep by Astros

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros. Houston won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings. With the score 4-all, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore. Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly. Marmolejos grounded a single to center to put the Mariners ahead and Crawford homered off reliever Blake Taylor. Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and recently signed Marwin Gonzalez homered for the AL West-leading Astros.