Wentz remains hopeful of making Colts debut as starter

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz believes he will start Sunday’s season opener against Seattle. But he still faces some potential hurdles. First, he needs to prove his injured left foot can withstand the rigors of consecutive practices. Then, he must show coach Frank Reich he’s in sync with his teammates. And finally, he still needs the approval of team doctors. Wentz calls himself probable for this weekend.