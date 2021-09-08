Women’s College World Series expanding from 7 days to 9

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I Competition Oversight Committee has approved expanding the Women’s College World Series from seven days to nine, starting with the 2022 event. The change will eliminate the doubleheader for teams that need to stay alive after losing on the opening day of the event.. There also will be a new day of rest for the two teams that advance to the finals. The previous format limited schedule flexibility. In June, Florida State and Oklahoma State played a game that started at nearly midnight because of a rain delay and didn’t end until after 2 a.m. on Sunday.