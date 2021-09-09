Jets’ Corey Davis out to prove he’s a No. 1 wide receiver

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Davis understands why he’s with the New York Jets. And he’s ready to show everyone the reason. One big catch at a time. Davis spent his first four NFL seasons in Tennessee after being the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Western Michigan. He had some impressive games and flashed playmaking ability, but he wasn’t necessarily viewed in league circles as an elite, bona fide top wide receiver. Davis wasn’t re-signed during the offseason and hit free agency and the Jets pounced, giving him a three-year, $37.5 million contract. Davis says he knows he’s a No. 1 receiver and he’s eager to prove it.