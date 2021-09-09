Kelly making sure No. 16 UCLA isn’t resting on its laurels

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chip Kelly has made it a point to eschew topics relating to history and trends. But the UCLA coach has gone to the history books this week to keep his team focused on not resting on its laurels. A 38-27 victory over LSU put the 2-0 Bruins in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017. Kelly reminded his 16th-ranked squad that an early victory over the Tigers wouldn’t mean much in December unless they take care of business in the remaining 10 regular-season games.