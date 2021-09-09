Missouri, Kentucky have the spotlight as lone SEC matchup

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Missouri visits Kentucky in the first matchup of SEC schools. An early East Division lead is at stake for the schools, which were picked to finish third and fourth respectively in a preseason media poll. The host Wildcats are coming off a 45-10 rout of Louisiana Monroe in which their pro set offense totaled 564 yards with new quarterback Will Levis. Missouri survived Central Michigan 34-24 in its opener and looks for a second consecutive win over Kentucky. Two games match SEC schools against ACC counterparts with Tennessee hosting Pittsburgh and Mississippi State hosting North Carolina State.